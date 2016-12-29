28 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: New Year 2017 - President Bouteflika Conveys Best Wishes to Algerian People

President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday conveyed his best wished to the Algerian people foe the New Year 2017, "praying to Allah, the Almighty, that the year be marked with peace, serenity and wellbeing for our compatriots."

Speaking during the Council of Ministers meeting, President Bouteflika hoped that the New Year 2017 will bring "new breakthrough in the national development, the building of the Rule of Law and the deepening of pluralist democracy."

The president of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defence also extended his greetings to the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the People's National Army as well as the executives and staff of the security services, mobilized for the security of the national security, citizens and properties.

In this regard, the Head of the State voiced the "recognition of the Nation for their abnegation and sacrifices in the accomplishment of their noble mission."

