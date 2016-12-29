28 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Budget Forecasts for 2018, 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Finance Act 2017, signed Wednesday by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, provides for expenditures and revenues for 2018 and 2019, a new measure in line with the budget reform.

The annual budgetary expenditures for 2018 and 2019 are expected to hit DZD6,800 billion, of which DZD4,500 billion for operating expenditure and DZD2,300 billion for capital expenditure.

Revenues are expected to total DZD5,798.1 billion in 2018, including DZD3,438.4 billion from ordinary revenues and DZD2,359.7 billion from oil taxation.

While in 2019, revenues are expected to hit DZD6,424.4 billion, of which DZD3,780.8 billion from ordinary revenues and DZD2,643.6 billion from oil taxation.

Those figures could however be changed before being definitively set by the Finance Act of the year in question.

This new measure, adopted in accordance with the article 50 of the Complementary Finance Act 2015, aims at encouraging sectors to define mid-term objectives and contributing to improving information and transparency in public finances.

It will also allow to balancing the State Budget in order to begin the implementation of concrete measures for the diversification of the national economy as from 2020.

Algeria

Finance Act 2017 Provides for Several Tax Hikes

The Finance Act 2017, signed Wednesday by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, provides for an increase in… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.