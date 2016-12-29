Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Budget Forecasts for 2018, 2019

The Finance Act 2017, signed Wednesday by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, provides for expenditures and revenues for 2018 and 2019, a new measure in line with the budget reform.

The annual budgetary expenditures for 2018 and 2019 are expected to hit DZD6,800 billion, of which DZD4,500 billion for operating expenditure and DZD2,300 billion for capital expenditure.

Revenues are expected to total DZD5,798.1 billion in 2018, including DZD3,438.4 billion from ordinary revenues and DZD2,359.7 billion from oil taxation.

While in 2019, revenues are expected to hit DZD6,424.4 billion, of which DZD3,780.8 billion from ordinary revenues and DZD2,643.6 billion from oil taxation.

Those figures could however be changed before being definitively set by the Finance Act of the year in question.

This new measure, adopted in accordance with the article 50 of the Complementary Finance Act 2015, aims at encouraging sectors to define mid-term objectives and contributing to improving information and transparency in public finances.

It will also allow to balancing the State Budget in order to begin the implementation of concrete measures for the diversification of the national economy as from 2020.