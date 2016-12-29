28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Resolve to Focus On Economic Reform in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has reiterated that the government efforts during the coming period would focus on reform of economic situation in the country and improvement of people living.

This came while he was addressing the forum of undersecretaries of ministries at Um Haraz in Khartoum. Wednesday.

He gave directive for increasing production, productivity, and exports , and exploitation of the resources.

The Vice-President pointed out that the State Reform Program found strong political and executive will and that it achieved good results in the various domains, referring to continuation of reform process during the upcoming period.

It is worth mentioning that the Council of Ministers is yearly used to organize a Forum for Undersecretaries of Ministries with aim to unify overall state vision, plans and programs.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.