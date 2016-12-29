Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Resolve to Focus On Economic Reform in the Country

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has reiterated that the government efforts during the coming period would focus on reform of economic situation in the country and improvement of people living.

This came while he was addressing the forum of undersecretaries of ministries at Um Haraz in Khartoum. Wednesday.

He gave directive for increasing production, productivity, and exports , and exploitation of the resources.

The Vice-President pointed out that the State Reform Program found strong political and executive will and that it achieved good results in the various domains, referring to continuation of reform process during the upcoming period.

It is worth mentioning that the Council of Ministers is yearly used to organize a Forum for Undersecretaries of Ministries with aim to unify overall state vision, plans and programs.