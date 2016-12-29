28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Affirms Necessity of Promoting Culture of Social Responsibility

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined necessity of promoting the culture of social responsibility and boosting the sustainable development in the country.

This came while he was chairing meeting of the Higher Council for Social Responsibility at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat where special report on programs of social responsibility for year 2016 was reviewed.

Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab indicated to importance of consistency of social responsibility projects with the stated developmental map, disclosing that the Ministry of Welfare is following up establishment of specialized councils for social responsibility in the states.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the six conference of social responsibility which will be held in Garif State on January, the 4th as well as the projects that would be presented to the conference.

The Meeting approved criteria of the National Award for Social Responsibility which holds, for current session, the name of the late Salah Wansi.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.