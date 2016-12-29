Sudan: FVP Affirms Necessity of Promoting Culture of Social Responsibility

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined necessity of promoting the culture of social responsibility and boosting the sustainable development in the country.

This came while he was chairing meeting of the Higher Council for Social Responsibility at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat where special report on programs of social responsibility for year 2016 was reviewed.

Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab indicated to importance of consistency of social responsibility projects with the stated developmental map, disclosing that the Ministry of Welfare is following up establishment of specialized councils for social responsibility in the states.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the six conference of social responsibility which will be held in Garif State on January, the 4th as well as the projects that would be presented to the conference.

The Meeting approved criteria of the National Award for Social Responsibility which holds, for current session, the name of the late Salah Wansi.