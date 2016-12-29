28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Fallata Tribe Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed received, Wednesday, at his office, in the Republican Palace, a delegation representing Fallata Tribe , in South Darfur, headed by Chieftain, Yousif Al-Samani.

The delegation leader, said in press statements that the tribe welcomed the outcomes of the National Dialogue in the coming period.

He said the meeting has also discussed means for provision of the basic services in their areas, adding that the delegation brie fed Engineer, Hammed on their contacts with other tribes for strengthening peace and stability.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.