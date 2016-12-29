Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Fallata Tribe Delegation

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed received, Wednesday, at his office, in the Republican Palace, a delegation representing Fallata Tribe , in South Darfur, headed by Chieftain, Yousif Al-Samani.

The delegation leader, said in press statements that the tribe welcomed the outcomes of the National Dialogue in the coming period.

He said the meeting has also discussed means for provision of the basic services in their areas, adding that the delegation brie fed Engineer, Hammed on their contacts with other tribes for strengthening peace and stability.