28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Dr Nafie Meets African Students Delegation

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Council of African Parties, Dr. Nafie Ali Nafie met, Wednesday, at his office, the students African delegation participating in the Annual Forum of the National Congress Students Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing Africa and the role of the students in this connection. The Representative of the delegation has described the National Dialogue as step on the right track, referring to the Sudanese leadership agreement on solving all the problems facing the country.

He added that the meeting also tackled the role of the students in their African countries as they are considered the pillar for development and stability in Africa.

