Sudan: Northern State Completes Preparations for Receiving First Vice - President On Thursday

Dongola — The Northern State has finalized preparations for receiving the First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, on Thursday to attend the closing activities of Jebel Al-Barkal Tourism Festival in its third version.

In a meeting chaired by the Wali (governor) of State Ali Awad Mohamed Musa, on Wednesday, the High Prepratory Committee assured on arrangements for the visit.

The meeting heard reports of the different committees, while the Wali appreciated the efforts of the High Committee, and the subcommittees.