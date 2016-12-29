28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Northern State Completes Preparations for Receiving First Vice - President On Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dongola — The Northern State has finalized preparations for receiving the First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, on Thursday to attend the closing activities of Jebel Al-Barkal Tourism Festival in its third version.

In a meeting chaired by the Wali (governor) of State Ali Awad Mohamed Musa, on Wednesday, the High Prepratory Committee assured on arrangements for the visit.

The meeting heard reports of the different committees, while the Wali appreciated the efforts of the High Committee, and the subcommittees.

Sudan

Sudan Security Leans On El Jareeda Journalists

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.