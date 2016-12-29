28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo - Dialogue Is the Best Way for Unification of National Rank

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul-Rahman underscored that dialogue is the best means for unification of national rank and stands as alternative for hatred and corruption , besides heightening justice, good governance and peaceful transfer of power.

Addressing meeting of the Higher Council for Islamic Da'awa at its six convocation at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference in Khartoum, Wednesday, the Vice-President said the responsibility of people conducting da'awa is to boost unity of people of the destination , organize da'awa work and to lead dialogue for achieving stability in the country.

Minister of Guidance and Endowments, Dr Ammar Mirghani said the Ministry is planning to carry out da'awa work in the next year that meets needs of the society, adding that the objective of the Ministry programs is to boost peace at conflict areas as well as conveying da'awa to the remote areas.

