Kenyan Scholar Rok Ajulu Dies of Cancer in Pretoria

A Kenyan academic, Prof Rok Ajulu, who is the husband of South African Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, is dead.

The political scientist, who is the father of Olympic medallist Achieng Ajulu, died while being treated for pancreatic cancer at Meulmed Hospital, Pretoria. A statement from the family said the professor died on December 26.

"Prof Ajulu was a lecturer in Politics and Internal Relations at the National University of Lesotho (1980-1984), Leeds University in the UK (1990-1994), Rhodes University (1994-2003), University of the Witswatersrand from (2003-2007) and was a Research professor at the University of South Africa from (2008 to 2010)," the family said.

His wife is the daughter of anti-apartheid freedom fighter Walter Sisulu.

"He will be remembered for his compassion, dedication to his family, outspokenness, abiding love of knowledge and quick wit. He has inspired many a generation of students, and thinkers, and as such he will live on for generations to come," family spokesman Stephen Ajulu said.

The scholar wrote extensively on of political economy of Africa and the world. He also authored a number of books and numerous articles in various journals. A the time of his death, Prof Ajulu was writing a book titled, Kenya: The making of an Authoritarian and Predatory State.

Prof Ajulu attained his PhD at Sussex University, and was a fellow at the African Studies Centre at Leiden University, in the Netherlands.