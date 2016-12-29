Rwanda: Over 20 Grassroots Leaders Resign in Bugesera

At least 20 cells executive secretaries, five executive secretaries in charge of social affairs and ten veterinary officers have resigned their jobs in Bugesera District.

Bugesera District mayor Emmanuel Nsanzumuhire confirmed the resignations, saying they all cited personal reasons.

According to the mayor, the district could not confirm the actual number of leaders who have resigned so far, suggesting it could be higher.

"Up to now the figure is changing. When someone cites personal reasons we try to avoid speculation. Possibly he/she could have failed to accomplish the due responsibilities or wants to undertake other private business. We can't change anything but to accept their resignations," Mayor Nsanzumuhire said.