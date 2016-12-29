Kenya: Suspects in Secret Contact With Terrorists, Says State

The State now says four women accused of being Al-Shabaab members have been in secret communication with the Amnyat wing of the terrorist group.

Ms Khadija Abubakar Abdulkadir, Ms Ummulkheir Sadri Abdulla, Ms Khadija Abubakar Abdulkadir and Ms Halima Adan deny being Al-Shabaab members.

State Counsel Jami Yamina told a Mombasa court on Wednesday that details from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit revealed that the four have been communicating with suspected terrorists outside Shimo La Tewa Prison.

According to the prosecution, the Al-Shabaab wing that the four have been communicating with was responsible for coordinating attacks and promoting the group's activities globally.

Mr Yamina said a letter addressed to the women by an unknown person was found on Ms Abubakar during a routine inspection by prison officers.

"We are ready to ransom ourselves for you, no matter what. We have heard of the humiliation and harassment you are going through," part of the letter said, according to Mr Yamina.

"From the letter, it is reasonable to believe that the suspects have been communicating with sympathisers outside the prison," the prosecution added.

He said the revelation indicated that the women were associates of the Islamic State group and high profile terrorism actors.

Documents from the prison show that Ms Abubakar admitted to being found with unauthorised articles.

The woman, however, defended herself, saying it was a letter of encouragement she and her co-accused wrote to one another.

"Oh sisters, Allah has chosen you to be in this path. Have Sabr and Ikhlas in this path because it lead us to Allah's mercy," another part of the letter read, according to the prosecution.

The details emerged at the time the suspects through their lawyers -- Mr Hamisi Mwadzogo and Mr Chacha Mwita -- wanted to renew their bond application.

But Mr Yamina opposed the application on the grounds of the information about the women communicating with sympathisers.

"It is apparent that there is conversation going on between them and terrorists."

"It will be a risk to release the four," he said, adding that investigations into the source of the letter were ongoing.

The women have denied organising a meeting at a mosque in Mombasa to carry out an attack. They deny 20 terrorism charges, including possessing videos and pictures of Al-Qaeda leaders Osama Bin Laden and Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

The prosecution says they were arrested on March 27, 2015, at El Wak border point in Mandera County, while attempting to sneak into Somalia.

Their case will be heard on January 17.