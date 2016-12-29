29 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NLF Postpones Election of the New Upper House MPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Leaders of the Somalia's National Leadership Forum have postponed election of the new seats of the upper house chamber of the federal parliament. According to a statement by NLF, the ballot to elect the additional seats of the upper house seats will be held after the election of the new president of Somalia in January, 2017.

The NLF called on the outgoing prime minister of Somalia Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke to ask the the parliament for a change of constitution, to legalize the expansion of the upper house. NLF has added 8 additional seats to upper house, expanding the number from 54 to 72, following weeks long election talks in Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Somalia

Army to Probe Soldier Torture Claim in Somalia

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.