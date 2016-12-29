Somalia: NLF Postpones Election of the New Upper House MPs

Leaders of the Somalia's National Leadership Forum have postponed election of the new seats of the upper house chamber of the federal parliament. According to a statement by NLF, the ballot to elect the additional seats of the upper house seats will be held after the election of the new president of Somalia in January, 2017.

The NLF called on the outgoing prime minister of Somalia Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke to ask the the parliament for a change of constitution, to legalize the expansion of the upper house. NLF has added 8 additional seats to upper house, expanding the number from 54 to 72, following weeks long election talks in Somali capital, Mogadishu.