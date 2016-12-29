29 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UK Warns Citizens in Somalia of Electoral Fraud

By Harriet Mathews

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has warned its nationals in Somalia of electoral fraud, according to a statement by British embassy in Mogadishu.

Harriet Mathews, British Ambassador to Somalia said in its Twitter account that the UK Bribery Act applies to British Nationals taking part the electoral process in overseas.

United States embassy in Somalia has issued on Wednesday a Similar stern warning to Somali-Americans partook Somali election from electoral fraud.

The UK Bribery Act also applies to British Nationals overseas. https://t.co/pWSU00YJcS

