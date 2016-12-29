Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Sheikh Miladu Kaluuma, the executive member of Nakasero Mosque (right), addresses Muslims at the mosque.

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said the raid on Tuesday at Nakasero Mosque was as a result of information revealed by a Muslim suspect in connection to the killing of Maj Sheikh Kiggundu. Maj Kiggundu was gunned down on November 26 at Masanafu Trading Centre in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

Gen Kayihura while addressing the media on Wednesday, said the suspect gave police investigative team clues on how critical evidential materials on crime were being kept in the mosque. He said the suspect guided them on how and where the rudimentary murder weapons could be recovered.

"First of all it was not a raid on the mosque. It was a search. We have one suspect in our custody that has been truly coordinative and shared this information. Our investigations team went and searched the mosque and recovered the weapons," Gen Kayihura said.

However, Sheikh Miladu Kaluuma, a member of Nakasero Mosque executive, dismissed Gen Kayihura's claims as a concoction aimed at portraying Tabliq Muslims as murderers.

"Police is using media ... against us. Who can believe that bullets and magazines were found here? We want to tell whoever said that they picked murder weapons here to find another story because that one shall not work," Sheikh Kaluuma said while speaking to thousands of Muslims who turned up for Wednesday afternoon prayers.

Citing an example of where a suspect stated that Gen Kayihura was convincing him to lie against Sheikh Kamoga, in the on-going trial of Muslim killings, Sheikh Kaluuma said police claims of picking weapons at the mosque are intended to fill the gaps in Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje's file. Sheikh Mwanjje was arrested a day after Maj Kiggundu was killed.

"You [Gen Kayihura] once went to Luzira to convince some of the suspects to lie against Sheikh [Yunus] Kamoga over Muslim killings. Our brothers are being tortured at Nalufenya without trial. Your actions are intended to break our mosques," Sheikh Kaluuma said.

Gen Kayihura said police was not against [Tabliq] mosques but they are left with no options once places of worship turn into crime centres. "We don't say it was good to search a place of worship but we had to do it when there is information about criminal acts being planned from there. Many places of worship have been used to commit crime. No one fights Muslims," Gen Kayihura said.

Sheikh Kaluuma also accused police of fabricating stories yet their money and other items that include computers, video cameras, documents and case files of Sheikh Kamoga trial, were taken during the raid on the mosque.

"We thought you were going to release something genuine. It is shameful that you stole our money and lied about us. Bring videos to show that you picked bullets from this mosque," Sheikh Kaluuma said.