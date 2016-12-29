28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Dismiss Mong'are President Bid

By Justus Ochieng'

Two MPs from the Gusii region on Wednesday dismissed Nyamira Senator Kennedy Okong'o Mong'are's quest for the presidency.

They accused him of being used by the Jubilee party to divide Cord leader Raila Odinga's votes among the Abagusii, claims he has since denied.

Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire and his Kitutu Chache South counterpart Richard Onyonka, however, said that it was his democratic right but warned him against being used to divide the community.

Mr Bosire said: "Jubilee can do anything and this is not surprising."

Mr Onyonka said he hoped Mr Mong'are's intention was not to divide the Kisii votes.

The senator, however, refuted claims that he was a project of some politicians, saying he is a man of means and does not need funding to launch his bid.

Mr Mong'are on Tuesday became the latest entrant into the presidential race during a ceremony at a hotel in Nairobi.

