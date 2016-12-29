Sudan: Medical and Health Professions Council Concludes Conference

Khartoum — The Deputy General Secretary of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein has affirmed the importance of the role of the National Council for Medical and Health Professions in the development of the health sector in the country, referring to the necessity for training to build capacities of the employees.

This came when the Hussein addressed, Wednesday, at the Cabinet's Secretariat General, the First Conference of the Leaderships of the medical and health professions which is organized by the Council and Life Training Centre. He received the recommendations of the conference which include training , provision of work environment and provision of modern and advanced equipment.