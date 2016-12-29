Sudan: National Legislature Ratifies Constitutional Amendments By More Than Three Fourth of Its Deputies

Khartoum — The National Legislature, composed of the National Assembly and the Council of the States, Wednesday approved the constitutional amendments at the final third and fourth reading phase, in presence of 697 deputies of the Legislature.

The two assemblies of National Legislature were then divided and the National Assembly, in presence of 334 of its deputies has ratified the constitutional amendments with a majority of three fourth of its deputies.

It is to be recalled that the approved constitutional amendments included introduction of the position of the Prime Minister who will be appointed by the President of the Republic and will be responsible in carrying out his tasks by the President of the Republic and the National Assembly.

The duties and responsibilities of the Prime Minister include his chairmanship to the national Council of Ministers, inviting the Council of Ministers to convene, implementation of the general plan which will be drawn up by the national Council of Ministers, application of the laws and protecting the rights of the citizens and the state, in coordination with the concerned authorities, supervising and following up the formulation of the general budget in cooperation with the concerned organs, following up the performance of the ministries and public institutions as well as coordinating between ministers and issuing general directives to guarantee good performance, to issue administrative decisions in accordance with the laws and to follow up their implementation, to present the government's general policy before the National Assembly, to submit recommendation to the President of the Republic for relieving any national minister or state minister and to carry out any other tasks assigned to him by the President of the Republic.

The constitutional amendments included formation of the national accord government by the President of the Republic which shall assume the national executive power until holding of the elections and formation of the new government in the year 2020. The President of the Republic is authorized to determine the number of ministries in the national accord government and its jurisdiction and relations.

The constitutional amendments also included that the duties of the national accord government are the management of the national executive authority works, mapping out and implementing the national policies, adopting all the required arrangements for the prevalence of security, peace, development and stability and finding solutions for the economic and social problems and realizing economic development and social justice in the country.