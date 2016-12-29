Rwanda: Okoko Desperate to Turn Around Mukura's Fortunes

Under pressure Mukura Victory Sports head coach Godfroid Okoko has demanded his players to show professional attitude to pull themselves out of their current malaise.

The Burundi tactician made the remarks on Wednesday following their 1-all league draw in the rescheduled match against AS Kigali on Tuesday at Huye Stadium.

It was Mukura's six successive game without a win hence leaving them in the 12th position with 10 points, six points above the relegation zone.

AS Kigali that was looking for a win to move into the top four, took a first half lead through former APR striker Michel Ndahinduka in the 34th minute before Burundi international Emmanuel Ngama equalized in the 69th minute of the second.

The result piled more pressure on Okoko whose side last tasted a win on match day four when they defeated SC Kiyovu 2-1 before drawing 0-0 against Police FC, and went ahead to lose 2-0 away to Espoir FC for match days five and six.

On match day 8, Mukura drew 1-1 against Marines before registering a similar result against league leaders Rayon Sport before losing 2-0 against Bugesera last week match-day 10.

Okoko admits that his players need to improve their attitude before the next match against Amagaju FC on Friday.

"We are in a difficult situation and I don't blame anyone for this, we had a very poor start when club officials were resigning and we never had a single pre-season game," said Okoko.

He added, "While others were starting the season on high, we have been trying to find momentum which we would have done during pre-season but I am confident things will get back to normal soon."

Last season, Mukura finished in the third place with 60 points behind champions APR FC (67) and Rayon Sports (61).

Tuesday

Mukura 1-1 AS Kigali