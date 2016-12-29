Nigeria: Total Health Trust Supports Bricon Foundation to Fight Cancer

A leading health maintenance organisations (HMO),Total Health Trust Limited (THT), is supporting The Bricon Foundation, a recently launched non-profit organization to drive the movement for the reduction of cancer incidences in Nigeria.

The Bricon Foundation, co-founded by Abigail Simon-Hart and Dr Niyi Adekeye , is seeking to support patients and their families struggling with cancer through providing counseling, education, advocacy, free prosthesis and mastectomy products as well as assistance with sourcing funds for treatment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that over 100,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer yearly and of that number a staggering 80 per cent die of the disease. Cancer indiscriminately affects at least two million people in Nigeria and the impact of the disease on families and communities is immense. Nigeria is ranked as the country with the highest cancer death rate in Africa.

To drive the movement for the reduction of cancer incidences in Nigeria, and as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for 2016, THT and The Bricon Foundation are partnering.

The Bricon Foundation hosted a fund raising event tagged, "Keeping Hope Alive" recently in Lagos, where Abigail Simon-Hart, who is also a cancer survivor discussed the need for broader support for those diagnosed.

She said: "Early detection of cancer is not enough, instead, we need to build the necessary support structures that assure patients quality of life and that cancer is NOT a death sentence."

The Chief Executive Officer of THT, Mr. Nick Zaranyika commended the founders of the Bricon Foundation for the sterling work they are doing in caring for those in need of assistance. He further stated that THT, as a leading player in health insurance and whose flagship plans provide cover for major healthcare such as cancer treatment, organ transplants and kidney dialysis provided material and financial support for the event and towards the care of cancer patients.