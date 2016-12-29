Kenyans in San Antonio, Texas, Launch Unity Bid

Kenyans in San Antonio, the United States, have inaugurated an umbrella organisation to help bring them together.

They have formed an organisation called Kenyans in San Antonio Texas (KENSAT) that was launched during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

The event was held at Holy Name, a faith based Institution in San Antonio, and graced Prof Wycliffe Njororai, who teaches sports at University of Texas, Tyler.

TRIBALISM

Addressing the gathering, Prof Njororai urged Kenyans in diaspora to avoid tribalism, which he said had derailed Kenya's fight against corruption, poverty, ignorance and disease over the last 53 years.

He urged unity and called on parents to instil the same values that sparked their interest to immigrate to the United States-- opportunities for self-improvement and education for their children.

During the event, KENSAT interim leaders were unveiled.

They are Stephen Siaji (president), Alfred Lagat (secretary), Jennifer Gateere (organising-secretary) and Juliana Horn (treasurer).

US POLLS

Non-executive members representing groups or associations are Chris Andega, Paul Mwaura, Benita Gitau and Oscar Kinuthia.

Others are John Mwangi and Caroline Mkubwa, Duncan Amek, Daniella Opondo and Rachel Shivamba.

Asked about the impact of the US elections on Kenyans, Mr Siaji, a doctoral student, said that it's thrilling to note that natives of Kenya who have acquired US citizenship enthusiastically voted in the democratic process on both sides of the aisle without qualms and are a very non-partisan lot.

UNITY

Mr Lagat, an engineer, praised Kenyans for sticking to their cultural values despite pressures presented by the American melting pot.

Ms Juliana Horn, the treasurer, observed that one positive peculiarity with Kenyans in San Antonio is unity, and urged them to foster it.

The Jamhuri Day event attracted other Kenyans from across Texas who were joined by native San Antonian Americans.