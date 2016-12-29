Kenya: Rip-Roaring Kenya Simbas Run Lights Up 15s Season

Kenya Simbas had a richly rewarding season where they scaled to their highest place in the World Rugby ranking as Kabras Sugar, who were barely in their third season, shocked many to lift the prestigious Kenya Cup title.

Kenya Simba managed to reclaim the Elgon Cup from Uganda in the annual regional battle but failed in their quest to reclaim Africa Rugby Division 1A Cup, finishing second behind Namibia, who retained the title for the third consecutive time.

In addition to winning Kenya Cup, a season after losing in the final, Kabras Sugar also reached the Enterprise Cup and Great Rift 10-a-side finals, in a season that saw the resurgence of Impala Saracens.

Kenya Simbas crowned their season on August 27 when they edge out visiting Hong Kong Dragons 34-10 in an international Test Match at the RFUEA ground. The result saw Kenya Simbas climb to their best ever placing in the World Rugby ranking, up to spots to 22nd.

An elated Kenya Simbas skipper Brian Nyikuli paid tribute the their fans: "The fans have been our fortress and I will not be surprised if we qualify for the 2019 World Cup," said Nyikuli.

Kenya Simbas started their season in great fashion when winger Darwin Mukidza, in man-of-the-match performance, scored a hat trick of tries, five conversions and a penalty to spur them to a comprehensive 48-10 victory over Uganda Cranes in the first leg of their Elgon Cup at Legends Rugby Club in Kampala on June 4.

That victory set the stage for the "Cup of the Hemispheres" duel against hosts Brazil on June 17 at Estádio Olímpico Zerão in Amapa.

Mukidza once again was on the spot with his magical boot to curl over a late penalty as Kenya Simbas rallied to edge out Brazil 18-17.

The name Hemisphere Cup was chosen due to the equator running through both countries. Interestingly, the venue also straddles the equator.

Mwamba lock Dan Sikuta touched down a hat trick of tries as Kenya Simbas mauled hosts Zimbabwe Sables in their opening match duel of the Africa Cup Division 1A at Police Grounds in Harare on July 9.

However, that sparkle faded in their second outing when they lost 56-21 to powerful Namibia at the Hage Geingob Stadium, Windhoek on July 16.

With two victories under their belt, having beaten Uganda 40-31 in Kampala, Namibia were assured of victory.

RETAINED ELGON CUP

Kenya Simbas crushed Uganda Cranes 45-24 to reclaim the Elgon Cup at the RFUEA ground.

The 93-34 aggregate victory also saw the Simbas end their Africa Rugby Cup Division 1A campaign on a high, finishing second behind champions Namibia.

Namibia zapped Zimbabwe 60-22 to retain the title as the Sable got relegated to Division 1B.

Impala Saracens second rows Eric Kerre and Simon Muniafu and right wing Ian Minjire are among the players who made their international debut alongside Homeboyz prodigy Kevin Masai during the season.

The 2015/ 2016 Kenya Cup season ended with a resounding success for Kabras Sugar, who took the coveted title to Western Kenya for the first time. The intense Kabras Sugar beat Impala Saracens 19-5 in a rain-drenched final at Impala Sports Club.

The sugar men, under the tutelage of Michael Bishop and Anthony Ogot had the previous season shocked many to reach the Kenya Cup final before losing to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 27-3.

Despite the defeat, Impala Saracens director of coaching Fred Ollows lauded his charges for battling to the end.

It was the best show from Impala since last winning Kenya Cup in 2009.

Impala had topped the regular season before the play-offs.

It's Impala Saracens who halted KCB's title defence, beating them 8-7 as Kabras stopped Kenya Harlequin 19-15 in the semis.

KCB WIN ENTERPRISE CUP

Efforts by Kabras Sugar to claim a double proved futile as KCB dominated the set-pieces to win 24-12 and retain Enterprise Cup in a thrilling final at the RFUEA ground on June 18.

Kabras had shown potential early in the season when they reached the Great Rift 10-aside final at Nakuru Showground on March 27 where they lost 10-0 to Strathmore Leos. The students increased their title count to five.

Homeboyz won their maiden National Sevens Series title on September 18 at the RFUEA ground.

Homeboyz, were crowned champions despite losing 7-22 to Kabras Sugar at the Christie Sevens final, the final leg of the Series. Homeboyz danced to their first Series victory, having collected 19 points from Christie for their total of 123.

Homeboyz reached all six finals, winning at Prinsloo, Dala and Nanyuki Sevens and reaching the finals at Kabeberi and Driftwood.