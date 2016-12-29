28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Beirut Edge Githurai All Stars to Storm Koth Biro Semis

By Isaac Swila

Beirut on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the annual Koth Biro tournament after overcoming Githurai All Stars 3-1 on post-match penalties at the iconic Ziwani grounds, Nairobi.

The two teams tied 1-1 in regular time forcing the winner to be decided on post-match lotteries.

Joseph Abungu put All Stars ahead in the 12th minute but Beirut pegged level through Gilbert Ogwade 10 minutes after the break before prevailing in the penalty shootouts.

Beirut now join holders A1000 Streets and hosts Nyoi in the semis.

A1000 Streets' relentless march for a third straight Koth Biro title is on track after they overcame Headquarters FC 3-2 in a tight quarters match on Tuesday afternoon at the same venue to earn a semis ticket.

Dule Odhiambo's 29th minute opener gave the defending champions the lead but a second half brace in an interval of twenty minutes by Headquarters' David Otang turned the game on its head.

Trailing 2-1, the champions heightened their attacks in the other end and it did not take long before midfielder Daniel Mwaura, who plies his trade with Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League, hauled his side level with a neat volley before grabbing a stoppage time winner to elicit jubilant scenes on the dusty grounds.

In another contest, star-studded Nyoi FC also advanced to the semis after thrashing Interdjinamory 4-1.

A Hassan Mohamed double and goals from Ramadhan Maloba and Eric Johanna sealed the win for Nyoi while Stephen Oduor scored a consolation for his side.

