Kenya: IEBC to Hold Two Mini-Polls Before General Election

Photo: Capital FM

Voters at Ugenya (file photo)

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to hold two County Assembly by-elections Baringo and Migori counties on March 22, just five months to the General Election.

IEBC chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan in a special gazette notice said the by-elections will be held at Mumberes/Maji Mazuri Ward in Baringo County and Central Kanyamkago Ward in Migori County.

The submission of symbols and names to the Commission by independent candidates is set for Friday while Political party submission to the Commission of the name of the person contesting in its primaries must also be done by Friday.

Candidates with political parties are required to submit their nomination papers by January 19 while independent candidates should submit their papers on January 20.

"Submission by political party candidate and independent candidate of names of the chief agents to the Commission will be done on March 8," said Mr Hassan.

He added that the campaign period will be between January 19 and March 19.

"The campaign time shall run from 7.00am to 6.00pm during the campaign period," added the chairperson.

He added that every political party and every person who participates in the by-election must subscribe to and observe the electoral code of conduct and should not participate in public fundraising.