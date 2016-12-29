28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nine Killed in Makueni as Matatu Plunges Into Ditch

By Pius Maundu

Nine passengers died on the in a grisly road accident involving a 14-seater matatu at Kwa Solo area along Kikima-Tawa Road in Makueni County.

Thirteen other passengers were injured when the matatu that was heading towards Machakos Town plunged into a ditch by the roadside, according to Mbooni West police chief James Baraza.

The crash occured at a sharp bend that police said is a black spot.

Mr Baraza said the matatu was speeding when the accident happened, corroborating survivors' and eyewitness accounts.

Casualties were rushed to Mbooni West Sub-county Hospital as well as to Tawa Hospital.

More to follow.

