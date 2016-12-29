29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umalusi to Approve National Matric Exam Results

Matric examination watchdog, Umalusi, is on Thursday expected to approve the 2016 national examination results.

A media briefing was expected to take place at the Umalusi Building at Persequor Techpark at 09:00.

In 2014, the oversight body responsible for accessing the quality assurance revealed a group copying scandal, which was particularly rife in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

At the time, Umalusi said it was deeply concerned about the phenomenon that had developed.

It reportedly said that senior invigilators had been implicated, stating that the group copying would not have been possible without their assistance to learners.

The body is expected to reveal the total number of examinations written across the country and how the different provinces fared.

Source: News24

South Africa

