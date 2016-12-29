Tanzania has significantly reduced new HIV/Aids infections from mother to child by 50 per cent in the past five years, it has been learnt.

Executive Director of the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS), Dr Leonard Maboko, said the new statistics on the global HIV status by the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) indicates that the country's new infections to the children aged 0-14 year dropped from 14,000 in 2010 to 6,500 last year.

Dr Maboko attributed the achievement to the efforts by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children in executing a programme to prevent infections from mother to child. Under this initiative in 2015, about 86 percent of expectant mothers were in access to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and 96 per cent of them are currently attending routine tests in various Antenatal Care Clinics in the country.

However, he said the disease was still a major challenge, not only to Tanzania but also globally. For instance, 2011/12 HIV/ Aids and Malaria Indicator Survey shows that HIV infection rate in Tanzania Mainland is 5.3 percent and women are more affected than men, as the report further indicates that infection rate for women is 6.2 per cent while that of men is 3.8 per cent.

The UNAIDS suggests in its new report that there are four areas that the country still needs to give priority to, so as to reduce the infections majorly in all the groups of people.

First, the country is supposed to focus more on 'Test and Treat' programme, which requires HIV-positive person to start using the ARVs immediately after testing regardless of their CD4s counts.

Dr Maboko argued that this arrangement, apart from treating the infected people, will help in controlling new infections because the drugs weaken the virus.

The country has made significant gains in the scale-up of its (ART) programmes, with the number of people on ARVs steadily increasing since 2010. The percentage of adults above 15 years of age living with HIV and receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART) stood at 53 percent in 2015. When split by gender, this equates to 62 per cent for women and 40 per cent for men living with HIV and receiving ARVs.