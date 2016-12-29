29 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TACAIDS Commends Reduced HIV Infections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Lugongo

Tanzania has significantly reduced new HIV/Aids infections from mother to child by 50 per cent in the past five years, it has been learnt.

Executive Director of the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS), Dr Leonard Maboko, said the new statistics on the global HIV status by the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) indicates that the country's new infections to the children aged 0-14 year dropped from 14,000 in 2010 to 6,500 last year.

Dr Maboko attributed the achievement to the efforts by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children in executing a programme to prevent infections from mother to child. Under this initiative in 2015, about 86 percent of expectant mothers were in access to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and 96 per cent of them are currently attending routine tests in various Antenatal Care Clinics in the country.

However, he said the disease was still a major challenge, not only to Tanzania but also globally. For instance, 2011/12 HIV/ Aids and Malaria Indicator Survey shows that HIV infection rate in Tanzania Mainland is 5.3 percent and women are more affected than men, as the report further indicates that infection rate for women is 6.2 per cent while that of men is 3.8 per cent.

The UNAIDS suggests in its new report that there are four areas that the country still needs to give priority to, so as to reduce the infections majorly in all the groups of people.

First, the country is supposed to focus more on 'Test and Treat' programme, which requires HIV-positive person to start using the ARVs immediately after testing regardless of their CD4s counts.

Dr Maboko argued that this arrangement, apart from treating the infected people, will help in controlling new infections because the drugs weaken the virus.

The country has made significant gains in the scale-up of its (ART) programmes, with the number of people on ARVs steadily increasing since 2010. The percentage of adults above 15 years of age living with HIV and receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART) stood at 53 percent in 2015. When split by gender, this equates to 62 per cent for women and 40 per cent for men living with HIV and receiving ARVs.

Tanzania

Govt Takes Measures to Address 'Deadly' Land Disputes

The government has started taking measures to address land disputes in the country, including embarking on enforcing… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.