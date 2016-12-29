29 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two-Week Deadline for Toilet Construction

Ruangwa — Lindi Regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi has issued a two-week ultimatum to Ruangwa District's residents to construct toilets as part of efforts to check water-borne diseases, especially cholera.

Mr Zambi ordered the District Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkirikiti, to embark on a house-house inspection by January 15, next year and impose a 50,000/- fine to those failing to comply with the directive.

The RC issued the instruction here yesterday when he addressed villagers at Namilema, Mbuyuni, Nandandara, Namkonjera, Muhuru, Chikundi and Chibula during the end of year tour of the district by Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Mr Majaliwa is in his Ruangwa Constituency for a four-day end of year holiday, which he has decided to use to meet his electorates and encourage them to embark on development undertakings.

In his address to the villagers, Mr Zambi pointed to the fact that farmers in the area had been paid handsomely for their cashew nut this season and they should therefore use some of the money to build toilets.

"Construction of toilets is a government directive, it is an order. If cholera breaks out today, I will deal with the District Commissioner for Ruangwa before the President or Prime Minister takes action against me," Mr Zambi declared.

On the other hand, the RC urged the residents to plant cashew-nut seedlings during the current farming season, saying the existing plants have over 50 years and their productivity has already dropped. "Plans are underway to have new cashew plants in Lindi...the current ones are between 40 and 50-year old with little productivity.

A highly productive plant should produce up to 40 kilogrammes while the existing ones can only afford 10 kilogrammes," the RC stated. He said the government has directed each village to prepare 5,000 seedlings of cashew-nut plant every year for distribution to villagers at affordable prices.

