Tanzania: Yanga Breathe On Simba Neck

Young Africans went rampant, routing hapless Ndanda FC 4-0 in a one sided Mainland Premier League match to move a point behind leaders Simba.

The year-ender encounter at the Uhuru Stadium once again maintained the chase for this season's league title is a two-giant affair. It took George Lwandamina's side only four minutes from the start to snatch a lead through a Zimbabwean import, Donald Ngoma who nodded home Haruna Niyonzima's corner kick.

Yanga continued to pile pressure on their opponents' goal there after, Amis Tambwe and Emmanuel Martin nearly doubled the team's lead, but they squandered the chances by either wide or cleared by Ndanda goalkeeper Jeremiah Kisubi. But it was Ngoma again who made it in the 21st minute when he connected home a cross from the overlapping fullback Juma Abdul.

The ball was deflected by one of Ndanda's defenders before reaching the scorer. Ndanda who have suffered three consecutive loses in since then start of the second round kick off failed to contain their hosts' pressure. Ndanda suffered again four minutes after Ngoma's second goal when Tambwe added the third goal for his side.

The goal came after Haruna Niyonzima thunderbolt was superbly saved by Ndanda goalkeeper Kisubi. In the 40th minute Ndanda benched off Salvatory Ntebe and brought in Ayoub Shabaan but the changes did not help them much. Ngoma's efforts to have a hat-trick was denied a minute before the first half and the score-sheet remained 3-0.

The defending champions continued to show their superiority when the second half began, however, the team squandered two golden chances when its hitmen Tambwe and Ngoma shot off target in the 47th and 51st minutes respectively. Lwandamina brought in the newly signed defensive midfielder Justin Zulu for Said Juma before introducing Thabani Kamusoko and Deus Kaseke for Niyonzima and Emmanuel Martin respectively.

Ndanda responded by bringing in Salum Minely for exhausted Abuu Ubwa. Ndanda struggled to score a consolation goal with Rifat Hamis, Kigi Makasi and Omary Mponda banking on their vast experience, but their efforts failed to yield fruits. Yanga's Togolese central defender Vincent Bossou awarded his fans a fourth goal in the 88th minute.

The scorer headed home Abdul's corner kick in the dying minute. Bossou will play for his national team in the AFCON finals scheduled to start on January 14 in Gabon. At Manungu ground In Turiani, Mtibwa Sugar defeated Majimaji FC 1-0.

The win saw the Turiani-based claiming the third position after hauling 30 points and push Kagera Sugar to the fourth position.

Following their victory over Ndanda FC, Yanga have consolidated their second position after bagging 40 points, a point behind the league leaders Simba who today take on Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium.

Azam FC who yesterday announced the suspension of their technical bench, face Tanzania Prisons at the Azam Complex in Chamazi.