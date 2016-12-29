29 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mvungi's Committal Proceedings for Hearing

By Maureen Odunga

Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam will today hear committal proceedings in the murderous case of the late Sengondo Mvungi.

The committal proceedings are held to determine whether in the case of more serious criminal offences, there is sufficient evidence to require the defendant to stand trial. The proceedings are generally held before a magistrate, who receive and record the evidence from the prosecution for further use at the case trial.

After hearing the evidence, the magistrate will determine if there is sufficient evidence to justify trial of the defendants. In case of insufficient evidence, the magistrate may discharge the accused. The discharge however does not amount to an acquittal for the case remains open for the prosecution to obtain further evidence and bring subsequent committal proceedings, or proceed directly to the trial by way of an exofficio indictment.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, the State Attorney, Ms Pamela Shinyambala informed the court that investigations into the case are complete. She requested the court to adjourn the hearing to today to give room for the prosecution to amend some legal irregularities in the required documents.

The prosecution alleges that the accused killed the late Mvungi on November 3, 2013, at Msakuzi Kiswegere area in Kinondoni District in the city.

It is alleged that a group of suspected robbers broke into the residence of the deceased who served as commissioner of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), at night and attacked him.

They critically wounded him when he attempted to fight back. He was first admitted at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI)'s Intensive Care Unit in Dar es Salaam, before referring him to Milpark Hospital in Parktown West, Johannesburg, South Africa on November 7, 2013. The case was adjourned and will come for hearing today and it was ordered that the accused be remanded in custody.

