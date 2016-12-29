Zanzibar — Zanzibar Second Vice- President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has asked the Cuban investors to use the available opportunity to invest in the Island's tourism industry.

Mr Idd extended the invitation when he met the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Jorge Lopez Tormo, at his Stone Town office, yesterday, assuring that Zanzibar's doors are open for Cuban investors. "Let us further strengthen our historical relations by having Cuban investors in Zanzibar.

The investment environment is good for other projects," Mr Iddi told Ambassador Tormo who is ending his tenure of service in the country. The 'good-bye' meeting was also an opportunity for the Zanzibar's vice president to thank Cuba for its ongoing support to Tanzania in various sectors, including education, health and agriculture.

Zanzibar has been taking different approaches to woo investors as a strategy to especially boost tourism industry, whose current contribution to GDP is estimated at 25 percent. The sector also provides over thirty-thousand direct jobs to Zanzibaris, particularly the youth.

Mr Tormo commended leaders of Zanzibar for their initiatives and efforts to effectively run the government, affirming his government's commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Tanzania.

Prior to meeting Mr Iddi, the Cuban envoy had talks with the House of Representatives Speaker, Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, promising to help advertise Zanzibar as a preferable tourist destination for Cuba's travellers.