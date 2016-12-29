South Africa: Armed Robbers of Ems Personnel Arrested in Mandela Park, Harare

press release

On Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at about 07:30, members of EMS (ambulance) was robbed of their cellular telephones by two armed (firearm) unidentified males while they were attending to a patient in Mandela Park, Harare, Khayelitsha.

On Wednesday 2016-12-28 SAPS members followed up on intelligence received from the community and apprehended two suspects, aged 19 years old. The toy gun used in the robbery was also confiscated.

Further investigation lead to the arrest of a third perpetrator who was in possession of the stolen items he purchased from the perpetrators. The three suspects, aged 19 and 24 years, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on Friday, 2016-12-30 on charges of robbery aggravating.

The Cluster Commander of Khayelitsha, Major General Brand, thanked the community for their support in fighting crime. He also applaud the members for a job well done