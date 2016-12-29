28 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Armed Robbers of Ems Personnel Arrested in Mandela Park, Harare

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at about 07:30, members of EMS (ambulance) was robbed of their cellular telephones by two armed (firearm) unidentified males while they were attending to a patient in Mandela Park, Harare, Khayelitsha.

On Wednesday 2016-12-28 SAPS members followed up on intelligence received from the community and apprehended two suspects, aged 19 years old. The toy gun used in the robbery was also confiscated.

Further investigation lead to the arrest of a third perpetrator who was in possession of the stolen items he purchased from the perpetrators. The three suspects, aged 19 and 24 years, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on Friday, 2016-12-30 on charges of robbery aggravating.

The Cluster Commander of Khayelitsha, Major General Brand, thanked the community for their support in fighting crime. He also applaud the members for a job well done

South Africa

Suspected Drug Overdose Death Sparks Violent Clash in Cape Town CBD

Violence broke out on the Grand Parade in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday after a suspected drug user died of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.