29 December 2016

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 105 Years On - South Africa Is Fortunate to Be Led By the ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Yonela Diko

On the looming historic occasion of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the vanguard liberation movement, the African National Congress (ANC), to be held at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday January 8, 2017, we must congratulate all our people on the great achievements and advances that they have thus far registered in creating a united, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa.

The ANC, thanks to the dedication of its members, the great vision of its leaders and the calibre of its allies and supporters, has remained in the frontline and has moved with the people and with the times.

The ANC was born to spearhead the people's struggle for the complete political and economic emancipation of our people from colonial/boer domination. It was on May 31, 1910, that the oppressors of this country formed what was known as the Union of South Africa - a union in which we had no voice in the making of laws and no part in its administration.

When the founding fathers of the would-be ANC decided two years later to call for a conference that actually included all South Africans for the purpose of creating a real and true African organisation...

South Africa

Suspected Drug Overdose Death Sparks Violent Clash in Cape Town CBD

Violence broke out on the Grand Parade in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday after a suspected drug user died of a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2016 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.