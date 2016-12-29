South Africa: 105 Years On - South Africa Is Fortunate to Be Led By the ANC

analysis

On the looming historic occasion of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the vanguard liberation movement, the African National Congress (ANC), to be held at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday January 8, 2017, we must congratulate all our people on the great achievements and advances that they have thus far registered in creating a united, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa.

The ANC, thanks to the dedication of its members, the great vision of its leaders and the calibre of its allies and supporters, has remained in the frontline and has moved with the people and with the times.

The ANC was born to spearhead the people's struggle for the complete political and economic emancipation of our people from colonial/boer domination. It was on May 31, 1910, that the oppressors of this country formed what was known as the Union of South Africa - a union in which we had no voice in the making of laws and no part in its administration.

When the founding fathers of the would-be ANC decided two years later to call for a conference that actually included all South Africans for the purpose of creating a real and true African organisation...