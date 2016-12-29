São Tomé and Príncipe: China Calls for Pragmatic Cooperation With Sao Tome and Principe

Photo: (Xinhua/Cui Xinyu

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (R) meets with Urbino Botelho, foreign minister of Sao Tome and Principe, in Beijing.

China on Tuesday called for more pragmatic cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi made the remarks when meeting with visiting Sao Tome and Principe Foreign Minister Urbino Botelho.

China resumed diplomatic relations with Sao Tome and Principe on Monday, after the African nation cut "diplomatic ties" with the Taiwan region last week.

Stressing that the restoration of diplomatic ties is in line with the fundamental interests of both countries, Yang said China appreciates the Sao Tome and Principe government's return to the one-China principle, a basis for the two countries to develop healthy, smooth and sustained relations.

Sao Tome and Principe, an island nation in the Gulf of Guinea and a former Portuguese colony, established diplomatic relations with China immediately after gaining independence in 1975 but switched to Taiwan in1997.

Yang said he hoped both countries would enhance political trust, boost people exchanges, and deepen international coordination to benefit people on both sides.

Noting that Sao Tome and Principe is delighted to return to the family of China-Africa cooperation, Botelho said his country hoped to strengthen cooperation with China, a strategic partner that will help its domestic development.

Xinhua