Tanzania: Gambosi's Witchcraft Supremacy Dismissed As Fallacy

Simiyu — Regional and national leaders have for years snubbed the Gambosi village in Simiyu region due to widely propagated fallacies on witchcraft.

Bishop Mark Malekana of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Southern Tanzania Union Mission, speaking at the fundraising for construction of Gambosi Secondary school dismissed the witchcraft reports as mere propaganda.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Anthony Mataka and other businesspeople attended the fundraising, which collected cash and construction materials, including 604 bags of cement, 100 construction steel, 80 desks, 18 books, 20 iron sheet whose total value is estimated at 22m/-.

Bishop Malekana who was born and raised at the village dismissed the witchcraft claims, saying the issue has been propagated for a long time but is not true, describing the village as a good place for any Tanzanian to live, peacefully.

"This (fundraising) is a blessing to Gambosi villagers...the situation was really bad in the village some years back as the villagers felt sidelined. They had nowhere to present their complaints for no national or regional leader dared visiting the village due to the bad history of the place," he explained. He said there had never been conveys of regional leaders visiting the village in the past due to the scaring history of the area.

Mariam Shija and Godula Jilala, the Gambosi villagers, said that due to the tainted account of the area, regional leaders never set foot in the village to address the challenges that the villagers faced.

The RC said Tanzanians need to understand that Gambosi village is a peaceful place, dismissing the history of the area as mere fallacy.

He urged the villagers and Simiyu residents in general to cultivate drought resistant crops, stressing that the rains are unpredictable and the government has no plan of giving food assistance.