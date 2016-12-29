29 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano 'Bowl Girl' Rahama Dies At 20

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — Rahama Haruna, the popular 'bowl girl' who became a centre of attraction sometime last year after her picture became viral, is dead.

Aged 20, the physically challenged Rahama Haruna's life in a bowl ended after a brief illness.

Rahama whose entire body structure was confined in a plastic bowl as she had no legs, moved many people to tears. What amazed everyone that came across Rahama was the smile that she always had despite her condition.

Rahama died on Sunday, 25 December 2016 about 4:15pm at her Lahadin Makole home in Warawa local government area of Kano State.

The news of her death has attracted much attention as many sympathizers have visited her home to condole her family.

According to her father, Malam Haruna Makole, Rahama only had a cold and she was normal when he left home for the market that fateful day.

"She had simple cold and she didn't complain of any other thing. Sunday being our market day, I left as usual for the market only to receive a call around 4:15pm that Rahama was no more. It is apparent that her time had come. Rahama had been a good person to all of us and we will surely miss her," he said.

