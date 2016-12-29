29 December 2016

Nigeria: APC Chief Frank Faults Odigie-Oyegun On Mega Party, Urges Truce

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has cautioned the party's national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, against arrogance and over-confidence.

Frank, who gave the charge yesterday in a statement in Abuja, was reacting to the remarks credited to Odigie-Oyegun where he told reporters on Tuesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, that APC was unperturbed by a rumoured mega party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said such "comments from the leader of a ruling party may anger Nigerians against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration."Frank noted that the party chair would do better by embarking on genuine moves to reconcile aggrieved stalwarts and faithful within the political grouping.

He contended that the fall of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) began in similar fashion when it began playing on the people's sensibilities.

He went on: "I think as a party, we should not undermine the strength of this much-talked about mega party. Whether it is a rumour or not, I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us.

"We must remember that this is how the PDP took APC for granted during its formational stage and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying no vacancy at the Villa and that PDP will rule for 60 years. But where are they today?

"So, our national chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that a ruling party could lose election. So, we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power."

Frank, however, urged the APC national chair on mobilising the necessary support for President Muhammadu Buhari on ways out of the myriad of challenges currently confronting the nation.

