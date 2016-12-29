Tanzania: Witnesses Name 'Scorpion' As Behind Mrisho's Blindness

Photo: Daily News

Said Mrisho wounded and blinded by armed robberies.

Two witnesses in the case of armed robbery and wounding Said Mrisho named Salum Njwete alias Scorpion at the Ilala District Court as the person who stabbed him and gouged his eyes. The two witnesses were named yesterday before the Ilala Court Magistrate Flora Haule as Mrisho's wife, Stara Sudi, and Yahaya Kisukari, who is his younger brother.

Earlier, Stara alleged that on September 6, this year, around 11pm while asleep, she heard her phone ringing and when she picked it, the caller was her husband's voice who told her that he was in Buguruni, where he had been stabbed and could not see.

Led by State Attorney Nassoro Katuga, the witness further alleged that while still on the phone, it abruptly disconnected and on calling again, a Good Samaritan was on the line that her husband's condition was critical and he was being rushed to Amana Hospital.

"I then told my son, Abdul (12), that his father is sick and I am going to his grandmother to inform her. I got on a motorcycle to Mabibo hostels to my husband's parents, where we all later left for the hospital.

On the way I phoned my brother-in-law Mr Kisukari and informed him as well," she explained. She alleged that they found Mr Mrisho in the hospital ward with his face, stomach and back all bandaged and his clothes as well stained with blood.

Stara alleged that they were given a referral to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where the complainant, Mr Mrisho and his brother, Mr Kisukari were transported in an ambulance to the hospital.

On his part, the second witness, Mr Kisukari alleged that he works with his brother, the complainant in a salon in Tabata Sanene.

He alleged that his brother told him the name of the person who damaged his eyes and as well stabbed him in the stomach and back.

"I arrived at Amana Hospital at midnight and they were waiting for me so that we could take my brother to Muhimbili, where he was admitted in the emergency room and immediate attention given," he explained.

The suspect according to charge sheet committed the offence on 6th September, this year, where he is accused of stealing a 38 grams gold chain worth 60,000/-, bracelet, wallet and 331,000/- in cash, all totaling to 476,000/- property of Said Mrisho.

The accused was also read a charge of gouging Mrisho's eyes which rendered him blind, besides stabbing him in the stomach and back.