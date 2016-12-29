Tanzania: TCA Academy Win Cricket Title in

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Academy team ended the 2016 season in style after retaining the Youth Cricket League title without conceding a match.

The team claimed voluminous wins in all their matches of the tournament in Tanga at Usagara and Annadil Burhan venues. The tournament drew teams from Morogoro, Arusha, Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

According to TCA Development officer Kassim Nassor Chete, TCA began their campaign with a 184-run victory over Morogoro in the opening match at Usagara ground. The winners elect to bat first and hauled an impressive 311 runs all out in the 50 overs tournament.

The score looked too big to beat as Morogoro Boys ended with 127 runs all out. Their second encounter against a youthful Arusha side was very tough to the extent that TCA had to win by 60 runs. In that match, TCA won the toss and opted to bat first.

They managed to score 135 runs. Arusha Boys tried hard to chase the score, but their efforts ended at 75 runs all out. The final league game was against a very determining side Mwanza who also ensure their defence tighten to stop champions score more runs.

Their third game against Mwanza was more spectacular. TCA Academy Boys who opted to bat first scored 195 runs all out. Mwanza worked hard on pitch in trying to chase the score, but their race ended with 98 runs all out to give TCA a 97- run victory.

Morogoro finished second with two wins after beating Arusha and Mwanza. Arusha were third with one win, while Mwanza lost all their matches fourth overall.

The tournament's Best Bowler award went to John David from Arusha, Best Batsman award was Arshaan Jassani of TCA Academy Boys while Aryaan Premji also from TCA Academy Boys was awarded the Best All-rounder.

Organised by Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), the tournament was specially organised for boys' aged below 17 years and was played in a round-robin basis.

Chete who is also the TAC Academy team assistant coach said that: "I am delighted with the team's victory, but we understand that we have a lot to do to improve our team."