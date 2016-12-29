South Africa: SAPS Intercept Goods Being Smuggled From South Africa Into Zimbabwe.

press release

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba again led an aerial operation that resulted in the interception of goods being smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

A donkey cart was spotted from a police helicopter conveying goods towards the Zimbabwe side of the Limpopo river, which is about 2km from last week's success.

The suspects, when noticing a police helicopter landing on the river bank, fled into Zimbabwe; leaving the donkeys and the cart in the dryer portion of the Limpopo river.

This is the second achievement of an operation led by the Provincial Commissioner.

Last week, a motor vehicle that was reported stolen in Durban was abandoned by the suspects in the middle of the Limpopo River together with five donkeys that were used to pull it through the water. The suspects fled after they were spotted from a police helicopter. The origin of these items, which include groceries, is still being investigated and there is no arrest.

The Safer Festive Season Operations are still continuing and this monitoring by the top police Management in the province will be on-going for the entire period.