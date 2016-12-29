29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Iconic Durban Building Burns Overnight

Tagged:

Related Topics

The centre of Durban was awash with smoke as a fire gutted most of the 25th floor of Durban's iconic 320 West Street building on Wednesday night.

eThekwini Metro Firefighters, paramedics and police Search and Rescue Unit officers raced to the scene as a pillar of smoke rose from the building in the central business district.

Flames raged from a window on the 25th floor and the fire quickly spread across the level as firefighters attempted to dowse it from within.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics were stationed at the fire for the better part of the evening."Paramedics remained on high alert while members of the fire department did what they could do bring the fire under control. We recorded no injuries or fatalities in the incident," he said.

The 30-storey structure dominates the skyline of the city.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Source: News24

South Africa

Prophet Bushiri Spends Millions on Stage Shipped From Germany

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) founding father and leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, rose to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.