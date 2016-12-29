South Africa: Iconic Durban Building Burns Overnight

The centre of Durban was awash with smoke as a fire gutted most of the 25th floor of Durban's iconic 320 West Street building on Wednesday night.

eThekwini Metro Firefighters, paramedics and police Search and Rescue Unit officers raced to the scene as a pillar of smoke rose from the building in the central business district.

Flames raged from a window on the 25th floor and the fire quickly spread across the level as firefighters attempted to dowse it from within.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics were stationed at the fire for the better part of the evening."Paramedics remained on high alert while members of the fire department did what they could do bring the fire under control. We recorded no injuries or fatalities in the incident," he said.

The 30-storey structure dominates the skyline of the city.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Source: News24