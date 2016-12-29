South Africa: Zuma to Treat Thousands of Children to Christmas Party in Nkandla

Thousands of children have arrived at Mnyakanya High School in Nkandla, where President Jacob Zuma will be treating them to a Christmas party on Thursday.

When News24 arrived at the 15th Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust Chrildren and Youth's Christmas Outreach programme, hundreds of children were already playing on jumping castles, while others marvelled at guests arriving in a helicopter.

Ministers, premiers, MECs and business people were among those expected to fill the 5 000-seater marquee.

Most of the children could not contain their happiness and, one of them was a 13-year-old from KwaNxamalala village, where the president lives.

"If I could talk to the president, I would thank him for doing this for us. I hope that he will continue being the president because he has been really good to us," she said.

Thando Thusi, 19, also a neighbour of the president, said she too was excited about the Christmas party.

"I got up at 08:00 to be here," said the young woman, who was wearing pink lipstick.

Busi Dlamini, 26, said she brought her children, who were all wearing identical clothing, and her friends to the party.

"We came here to enjoy ourselves. We bought the children new clothes because we were excited about the Christmas party," said Dlamini.

Source: News24