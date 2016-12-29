29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Paramedic Robbers Found With Toy Gun

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three suspects are behind bars for allegedly robbing paramedics while they were treating a patient in Khayelitsha earlier this week, police confirmed on Thursday.

They allegedly used a toy gun in the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Emergency Medical Services personnel were robbed of their cellphones at 07:30 on Tuesday in Mandela Park, Harare, in Khayelitsha.

Two armed men had accosted them.

Van Wyk said on Wednesday police officers were following up on information supplied by residents and tracked down two suspects, both aged 19 years.

"The toy gun used in the robbery was also confiscated."

He said a third suspect, 24, was arrested for allegedly buying items that were stolen by the other two suspects.

The trio is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday on robbery charges.

Source: News24

South Africa

Prophet Bushiri Spends Millions on Stage Shipped From Germany

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) founding father and leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, rose to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.