Tanzania: Dismal Azam Show Ends Hernandez Reign

Azam sacked Head Coach Zeben Hernandez and his entire bench -- less than five months after the Spaniard took charge of the team from Englishman, Stewart Hall.

After an unprecedented performance in the Mainland Premier League, it was just a matter of time for the 'ice cream makers' to act and yesterday, reports emerged that Azam parted ways with the entire technical bench under Spaniard.

Reports from within the club said that the team will be under caretaker coach, who will be announced later. Sources within the club say that former assistant coach, Kalimangonga Ongala, will temporarily take charge.

Ongala is currently coaching another top-flight side, Majimaji of Songea. Former Young Africans Head Coach, Hans van der Pluijm, now the Technical Director, is also said to be in Azam's radar.

Azam's Spokesperson, Jafar Idd, said he was not in a position to comment, saying details of the coaches sacking will be made available today. It is reported that the team's dismal performance into the start of the season did not please the club management.

Hernandez saw his side pick up just seven wins from 17 league games they have played so far this season and they stand 14 points behind leaders Simba and ten off second-placed Young Africans.

They have drawn six games in the league while conceding four defeats, letting in 16 goals whilst netting 23. Azam face Tanzania Prisons at the Chamazi Complex this evening.

Hernandez's immediate assistant Yeray Romero, physical trainer, Jonas Garcia and his assistant, Pablo Borges, goalkeeper's coach Jose Garcia and team's doctor, Sergio Perez have all been shown the exit door. After quite impressive four-year run in the league, Azam have apparently gone backward after enduring their worst start to a season in recent years.

During the past four seasons, Azam, who won promotion into the top-flight league in 2008, have finished in top two positions, while winning the league title once. But a year after scaling a new height - winning regional club championship, CECAFA Cup- Azam's muchhyped rise seems to take a downward spiral this season, despite yet another massive investment into the team.

Last Sunday's 1-1 draw against Majimaji was preceded by a goalless draw with African Lyon as Hernandez's charges continued their stuttering form this season. There is no shame in sharing the points with fellow bigwigs Simba and Yanga, who will be battling it out for the title.

But dropping points continuously to other teams with lesser budgets is a worrying sign for the team that succeeded to break the long-standing Simba- Yanga hegemony.

Hernandez might have breathed a sigh of relief when his side finished the first round with a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Mwadui but two back-to-back draws is a big step backward. So what has gone wrong with the Ice-Cream makers? A frequent change of the technical bench and the playing staff has not helped Azam.

They won the league under Cameroonian Joseph Omog but he was then sacked. His successor Stewart Hall helped the team to CECAFA glory only to be replaced by Spaniard, Hernandez. The regular change of coaches, coupled with ins and outs, has not helped Azam's cause.