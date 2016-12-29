29 December 2016

Uganda: Judicial Officers Face Disciplinary Action Over Executions in Holiday

Kampala — Judicial officers at the ranks of registrars and magistrates who have ignored the orders of Chief Registrar Paul Gadenya and gone ahead to authorise the execution of court orders during this mini festive court vacation, face disciplinary action, Daily Monitor has learnt.

In a notice authored by Mr Gadenya, who is the immediate supervisor of the lower Bench judicial officers, he laments how some of the officers are going against his orders.

The mini court vacation runs from December 23 to January 7.

"Your worships, I issued a circular to all judicial officers advising against carrying out executions during the court vacation. However, some of you are still issuing executions contrary to my instructions," Mr Gandenya's memo reads in part.

It adds: "I am therefore, putting all offending judicial officers on notice, that I will subject you to disciplinary action without further warning for breaching the law".

Mr Gadenya issued his earlier warning to all the lower Bench judicial officers on December 21 which seems to have been unheeded by some of them.

In the December 21 communication, Mr Gadenya warned that during the court vacation, no civil matters including executions should be handled except in very urgent matters.

