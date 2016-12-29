Tanzania: TFF to Train U-17 Players

Airtel Tanzania in collaboration with football governing body (TFF) will conduct a six-day clinic to the best players selected during its U-17 youth tournament that climaxed in Dar es Salaam in September, this year.

In the final match held at Karume Memorial Stadium, Morogoro won the boys' category trophy after beating Ilala 1-0 while the girls' winner trophy went to Temeke who defeated Kinondoni 5-4 on post-match penalties.

The clinic which will be held in January 2017 has selected 65 boys and girls who were scouted during the 2016 Airtel Rising Stars(ARS) tournament. Other regions whose teams played in the finals are Arusha, Lindi, Kinondoni, Ilala, Temeke and Zanzibar for girls. The boys teams were Ilala, Kinondoni, Temeke, Mwanza, Mbeya and Morogoro.

The mobile service provider initiated the football talent search that focused on identifying and nurturing budding talent from the grassroots. Commenting on the clinic, TFF Chairman for the Youth Development Ayoub Nyenzi, said that the Airtel Rising Stars clinic will provide a platform to select players who will join the national youth team - the Serengeti Boys.

"For the past five years, we have been using this tournament to select players for our national teams. He said there are 11 players in the national U-17 team (Serengeti Boys) who were scouted during the ARS tournament. "I truly believe that by placing emphasis on the youth, we will be able to make a significant achievement in the near future," said Nyenzi.