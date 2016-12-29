28 December 2016

Kenya: Leaders Pay Tribute to John Keen

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
From left: The late John Keen’s widows Gladwell, Rosemary and Jayne during the memorial service at his home in Karen.
By Agewa Magut and Magdalene Wanja

An emotional memorial service for the late John Keen took place at his Karen home on Wednesday ahead of his burial on Friday.

Many leaders were present to console with the family including Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery, Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye, Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore, MP Moses ole Sakuda, 2013 presidential aspirant Joseph ole Kiyiapi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua and 2017 presidential hopeful Phillip Murgor.

The interdenominational service was presided over by clergy from various faiths.

Family and friends broke down as they read their tributes to the late John Keen. His son, Antony Keen said, "He was a real life superhero."

Amos Ntimama, read a tribute written by his mother Dorcas Ntimama, the late William Ole Ntimama's wife. John Keen and William Ntimama met while in school in 1937, and grew to be great friends.

The service was cut short with strict time being observed and politicians present were not given much time to speak, with only a handful being given a chance. CS Joseph Nkaissery, among the few who spoke, said that Mr Keen was like a father to him and he said that the country has lost a great leader.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said Keen "was keenly impatient with injustice."

Martha Karua said that the Late Keen mentored her in politics .

Narok Senator Stephen Ole Ntutu said that the Maa community should not despair at the loss of their great leader John Keen, and that many other John Keens and Ole Ntimamas would rise up to the challenge of leading their community.

George Nthenge, among the Kenyans who attended the Lancaster House conference in 1962 with Mr Keen was a man who stood up for what he believed.

Former President Daniel arap Moi sent a message of condolence, saying he was saddened by the death of Mr Keen whom he described as a friend and fellow freedom fighter.

