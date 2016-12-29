29 December 2016

South Africa: Alleged Limpopo Police Attacker to Spend New Year in Jail

A suspect accused of attacking a police captain during an argument, to the point where the policeman lost consciousness, is set to spend New Year behind bars.

The 31-year-old made a brief appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the attack that happened in the area on Monday.

He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and crimen injuria.

The suspect was remanded in custody until January 5 when he was expected to apply for bail.

It is alleged the suspect got into an argument with the police captain.

The argument took a violent turn and the captain is said to have lost several teeth.

He was flown to a hospital in Pretoria where was in a serious, but stable, condition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said it was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

He said this was because the police captain was apparently in a coma and unable to speak.

The suspect allegedly overpowered the police officer, grabbed his official firearm and threatened to shoot him.

A passerby managed to grab the firearm from the suspect, but he continued assaulting the captain until he lost consciousness.

