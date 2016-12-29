Botswana: Football Tournament Unearth Talent

Mosetse — The chairperson of Mosetse/Dukwi football tournament, Lizwe Wambo says they intend to achieve more through their annual football tournament held at Mosetse.

Wambo said in an interview during the on-going tournament, noting that besides providing entertainment during the festive holidays they want to use the event as a platform to unearth and nurture talent among players.

He said some of the reputable football players have been scouted from such activities as such players should not only consider the tournament as an entertainment, but rather as an opportunity that can expose their talent to superior league.

"We have seen some of the good players emerging and being nurtured from such activities, so it is imperative that players out do their best. This is an opportunity that can bring them positive results," he said.

Wambo revealed that they have secured a sponsorship for the tournament worth P40 000 from Trade Matrix Holdings and Lethabo Holdings owned by two youth from Mosetse village.

"We have 16 participating teams, one from Lepashe, Kutamogoree and Dukwi refugee camp each have two, while Dukwi village have five and the six are from Mosetse village," he said.

Wambo explained that first prize is P14 000, second P 9 500, third P6 500, while fourth is P4 500.

He also said position five to eight will be given P750 each and position nine to 16 will be given a consolation prize of P250 each.

"We will award each participating team accordingly, our tournament started on Christmas Day and the finals will be held on New Year's Day," he said.

Wambo said the tournament is also meant to unite some villages that falls under Nata/Gweta constituency. He further said through the tournament, a group can be formed and each village has a representative and the group members can work closely on activities that will bring in positive changes in their villages.

Wambo said part of the gate takings of the tournament will be donated to the Village Development Committees (VDC) for them to push the mandate of their committees.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Opelo Ntshwarelang of Mosetse urged the community particularly the informal traders to take advantage of the tournament by selling their goods and generate income.

He said the tournament can help boost their businesses, citing that they can get small items such as cold drinks, ice blocks and several others that sell fast.

Kgosi Ntshwarelang also urged the community to use the environment in a wise manner, saying during events of such massive attendance, some people have a tendency to use the environment in an unacceptable way.

Source : BOPA