29 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: AA Warns of Hefty Fuel Price Jump

Tagged:

Related Topics

January 2017 will see the first of what the Automobile Association (AA) expects to be a series of fuel price hikes in the New Year.

The AA said on Thursday that unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) showed substantial price increases for all types of fuel.

"The rand has weakened against the dollar since mid-December, while international petroleum prices have continued their upward march," the AA said.

"However, despite the rand's recent weakness, it was comparatively strong in the first half of December, and the anticipated fuel price rise is entirely attributable to petroleum strength."

The AA added that if international petroleum prices had remained unchanged from November, South African fuel prices would actually have dropped by around two cents a litre in the New Year. Instead, petrol is expected to increase by 51 cents a litre, diesel by around 40 cents and illuminating paraffin by 43 cents.

"It is too early to know at what price level oil supply will match demand in the wake of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) decision to cut production," the AA commented, adding that it expected 2017 to be a difficult year for motorists.

Earlier in the week independent agricultural economist Fanie Brink estimated the price of gasoline 93 (ULP & LRP) in Gauteng could possibly increase by 47.2 cents per litre on Wednesday 4 January and the price of diesel with a 0.005% sulphur content could go up by 34.9 cents per litre.

Brink said the Opec agreement has caused the price of Brent crude oil to increase to almost $56 a barrel over the last couple of weeks.

"This has increased the international petroleum product prices at some of the largest international refineries at the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, Singapore and the Arabian Gulf on which the landed cost of domestic fuel prices are based," said Brink.

Brink added that the rand/dollar exchange rate had only a small positive impact on the prices in December 2016.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Prophet Bushiri Spends Millions on Stage Shipped From Germany

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) founding father and leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, rose to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.