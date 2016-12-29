29 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Saleshando Calls On Tonota to Support Opposition

By Keamogetse Letsholo

Tonota — Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leader, Mr Dumelang Saleshando has called on Tonota constituents to vote for opposition leaders in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a political rally in Tonota on Tuesday, Mr Saleshando said even though the Tonota constituents had been voting for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leaders since 1966, their village had not developed.

He encouraged them to vote for a leader who wiould have their needs at heart and advocate for them instead of voting for a leader who will support motions aimed at enriching the minority.

Mr Saleshando said one of the contributory factors to poor performance in public schools was failure to use mother tongue as the medium of instruction in schools.

On other issues, he told the audience that the BCP and Umbrella for Democratic Change talks were complete and the only stage that left for the leaders of the duo was to study the report of the main negotiating team and release a final report.

For his part, former Tonota MP, Mr Pono Moatlhodi dismissed allegations that he was intending to rejoin the BDP, adding that he would remain staunch member of the Botswana National Front (BNF).

He said claims by some BDP members that he was rejoining their party were aimed at causing confusion among his followers.

Tati Siding East councillor, Mr Scotch Majama implored the public servants to vote for opposition parties in the 2019 general elections.

Source : BOPA

